12808 Hughes ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking pool table garage media room

Incredible home with Lake View near The Oasis! Eclectic & unique, this property is perfect for entertaining, relaxing & enjoying the good life on Lake Travis! Main house has 3 beds/2.5 baths & guest house has 2 beds/1 bath, full kitchen/dining, washer/dryer & amazing entertainment options! Featuring a movie theatre, pool table, awesome patio & large upper deck with the perfect view of the lake & Texas hill country! Rare home with tons of space, classy finishes, furnishings available; rental income