12808 Hughes ST
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:30 PM

12808 Hughes ST

12808 Hughes Street · (512) 942-7880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Austin
Location

12808 Hughes Street, Austin, TX 78732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool table
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Incredible home with Lake View near The Oasis! Eclectic & unique, this property is perfect for entertaining, relaxing & enjoying the good life on Lake Travis! Main house has 3 beds/2.5 baths & guest house has 2 beds/1 bath, full kitchen/dining, washer/dryer & amazing entertainment options! Featuring a movie theatre, pool table, awesome patio & large upper deck with the perfect view of the lake & Texas hill country! Rare home with tons of space, classy finishes, furnishings available; rental income

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12808 Hughes ST have any available units?
12808 Hughes ST has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12808 Hughes ST have?
Some of 12808 Hughes ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12808 Hughes ST currently offering any rent specials?
12808 Hughes ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12808 Hughes ST pet-friendly?
No, 12808 Hughes ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12808 Hughes ST offer parking?
Yes, 12808 Hughes ST does offer parking.
Does 12808 Hughes ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12808 Hughes ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12808 Hughes ST have a pool?
No, 12808 Hughes ST does not have a pool.
Does 12808 Hughes ST have accessible units?
Yes, 12808 Hughes ST has accessible units.
Does 12808 Hughes ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12808 Hughes ST has units with dishwashers.
