Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home with many updates including quartz counters in kitchen and bathrooms. New subway tile back splash in the kitchen with counter top eat in or breakfast area plus formal dining area. Double vanity in master with pass through to master bed and office/nursery (4th bedroom). Location close to Domain shopping and Apple campus.



(RLNE5690517)