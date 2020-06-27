All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 26 2019 at 5:35 PM

12524 Wethersby Way

12524 Wethersby Way · No Longer Available
Location

12524 Wethersby Way, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property is at a great location off Tech Ridge. Close to shopping HEB plus and other entertainment. Located in an establish residential community, Crossing at Parmer Lane. Updated fixtures and stainless steel appliances. No carpet and pets are negotiable. This property is a must-see!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2 Car Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Crossing at Parmer Lane
YEAR BUILT: 1999

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Spacious floorplan with no carpet!
- Large driveway!
- Dual Garden tub and standing shower in the Master!
- Washer and dryer included as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable.
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12524 Wethersby Way have any available units?
12524 Wethersby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12524 Wethersby Way have?
Some of 12524 Wethersby Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12524 Wethersby Way currently offering any rent specials?
12524 Wethersby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12524 Wethersby Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12524 Wethersby Way is pet friendly.
Does 12524 Wethersby Way offer parking?
Yes, 12524 Wethersby Way offers parking.
Does 12524 Wethersby Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12524 Wethersby Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12524 Wethersby Way have a pool?
No, 12524 Wethersby Way does not have a pool.
Does 12524 Wethersby Way have accessible units?
No, 12524 Wethersby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12524 Wethersby Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12524 Wethersby Way does not have units with dishwashers.
