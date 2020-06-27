12524 Wethersby Way

Amenities
This property is at a great location off Tech Ridge. Close to shopping HEB plus and other entertainment. Located in an establish residential community, Crossing at Parmer Lane. Updated fixtures and stainless steel appliances. No carpet and pets are negotiable. This property is a must-see!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2 Car Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Crossing at Parmer Lane
YEAR BUILT: 1999
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Spacious floorplan with no carpet!
- Large driveway!
- Dual Garden tub and standing shower in the Master!
- Washer and dryer included as a courtesy!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable.
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **