12524 Wethersby Way

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This property is at a great location off Tech Ridge. Close to shopping HEB plus and other entertainment. Located in an establish residential community, Crossing at Parmer Lane. Updated fixtures and stainless steel appliances. No carpet and pets are negotiable. This property is a must-see!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: 2 Car Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Crossing at Parmer Lane

YEAR BUILT: 1999



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Spacious floorplan with no carpet!

- Large driveway!

- Dual Garden tub and standing shower in the Master!

- Washer and dryer included as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable.

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **