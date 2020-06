Amenities

12517 Zeller Lane Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 2bd/2ba Single-Family Home in North Austin! -

>>>> Walk-through Video: https://youtu.be/1si8Hj1KcwU <<<<



Gorgeous 2bd/2ba Single-Family Home in North Austin! Large master bath with separate shower jetted tub and double vanity & good size walk-in closet. Relax in the large private back yard with large patio. Huge living room with fireplace (gas) and an office/den area. Great location close to schools, retail & grocery shopping, bus stops, and easy access to major highways & toll roads.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: North Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1999



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Great school district

- Lots of natural light

- Great community with easy access to freeway

- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5759877)