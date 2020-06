Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing freshly updated home just minutes from the Domain and downtown. This is one of the highest quality remodels in 78727. You are going to love this 3 bed, 2 bath home with separate office space! Platinum upgrades include wood/tile flooring, fabulous fireplace, contemporary cabinets, quartz countertops, LED lighting throughout and Nest thermostat for efficiency. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath boasts a walk in shower, double vanities and his and hers oversized closets.