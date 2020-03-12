All apartments in Austin
12401 Blossomwood Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 5:35 PM

12401 Blossomwood Drive

12401 Blossomwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12401 Blossomwood Drive, Austin, TX 78727
Milwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
NO PETS!! CALL DANNY ADAMS AT WITH RENTERS AT 512-658-0632 WITH QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!! Remodeled 3/2, open concept with vaulted ceilings in Milwood! Such a great location with easy access to Parmer, HWY 183, and MoPac. Walking distance to Summit Elementary and minutes to The Domain and major employers such as St. David's, IBM, National Instruments, and Apple. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, travertine backsplash, slide in gas range, microwave and dishwasher.(all stainless) Comes with refrigerator. Living room has a fireplace, wet bar, and large windows with plenty of light. Master bedroom has plantation shutters and an upgraded en suite with ceramic tile floor with mosaic accents, granite countertops. Upgraded interior doors, toilets, faucets, and flooring! Out back there is a spectacular wood deck with great shade trees perfect for grilling! Balcones Park and Pool just around the corner for cooling off! Come see, come lease!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12401 Blossomwood Drive have any available units?
12401 Blossomwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12401 Blossomwood Drive have?
Some of 12401 Blossomwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12401 Blossomwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12401 Blossomwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12401 Blossomwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12401 Blossomwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12401 Blossomwood Drive offer parking?
No, 12401 Blossomwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12401 Blossomwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12401 Blossomwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12401 Blossomwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12401 Blossomwood Drive has a pool.
Does 12401 Blossomwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12401 Blossomwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12401 Blossomwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12401 Blossomwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
