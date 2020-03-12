12401 Blossomwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

NO PETS!! CALL DANNY ADAMS AT WITH RENTERS AT 512-658-0632 WITH QUESTIONS OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!! Remodeled 3/2, open concept with vaulted ceilings in Milwood! Such a great location with easy access to Parmer, HWY 183, and MoPac. Walking distance to Summit Elementary and minutes to The Domain and major employers such as St. David's, IBM, National Instruments, and Apple. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, travertine backsplash, slide in gas range, microwave and dishwasher.(all stainless) Comes with refrigerator. Living room has a fireplace, wet bar, and large windows with plenty of light. Master bedroom has plantation shutters and an upgraded en suite with ceramic tile floor with mosaic accents, granite countertops. Upgraded interior doors, toilets, faucets, and flooring! Out back there is a spectacular wood deck with great shade trees perfect for grilling! Balcones Park and Pool just around the corner for cooling off! Come see, come lease!!