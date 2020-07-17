Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12305 Emery Oaks Rd Available 08/07/20 Wow! Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath - Close to the Domain! Excellent Neighborhood! Now Pre-leasing Available August. - 4 bed 2 bath close to Domain! Freshly painted and updated w/ quartz counters, tile backsplash, upgraded baths and light fixtures.



All hard surface floors, hard tile and wood laminate. Great yard for pets or entertaining. Includes large storage shed for extra storage.



Just minutes to the Domain. Major employers nearby including IBM, North Austin Medical Center, Apple, National Instruments and more! Now Pre-leasing Available August.



(RLNE2802717)