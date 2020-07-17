All apartments in Austin
12305 Emery Oaks Rd

12305 Emery Oaks Road · (512) 591-2530
Location

12305 Emery Oaks Road, Austin, TX 78758

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12305 Emery Oaks Rd · Avail. Aug 7

$1,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12305 Emery Oaks Rd Available 08/07/20 Wow! Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath - Close to the Domain! Excellent Neighborhood! Now Pre-leasing Available August. - 4 bed 2 bath close to Domain! Freshly painted and updated w/ quartz counters, tile backsplash, upgraded baths and light fixtures.

All hard surface floors, hard tile and wood laminate. Great yard for pets or entertaining. Includes large storage shed for extra storage.

Just minutes to the Domain. Major employers nearby including IBM, North Austin Medical Center, Apple, National Instruments and more! Now Pre-leasing Available August.

(RLNE2802717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12305 Emery Oaks Rd have any available units?
12305 Emery Oaks Rd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 12305 Emery Oaks Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12305 Emery Oaks Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12305 Emery Oaks Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12305 Emery Oaks Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12305 Emery Oaks Rd offer parking?
No, 12305 Emery Oaks Rd does not offer parking.
Does 12305 Emery Oaks Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12305 Emery Oaks Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12305 Emery Oaks Rd have a pool?
No, 12305 Emery Oaks Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12305 Emery Oaks Rd have accessible units?
No, 12305 Emery Oaks Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12305 Emery Oaks Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12305 Emery Oaks Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12305 Emery Oaks Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12305 Emery Oaks Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
