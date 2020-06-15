All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

1230 E 38th St

1230 E 38th Half St · (512) 518-4266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1230 E 38th Half St, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$999

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Live near the historic French Place and Cherrywood neighborhoods in a fantastic, unique community. Walk or bike to local shops, bars and restaurants or stay on-site and enjoy the swimming pool, great outdoor spaces, BBQ grills, sundeck and newly remodeled fitness center. Interior features include custom cabinetry, wood-laminate flooring, ceiling fans, gas cooking, contemporary light fixtures and an open floor plan. You'll be right on the 22 and 320 bus routes with easy access to IH-35. Flexible lease terms are available too! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 E 38th St have any available units?
1230 E 38th St has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 E 38th St have?
Some of 1230 E 38th St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 E 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
1230 E 38th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 E 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 1230 E 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1230 E 38th St offer parking?
No, 1230 E 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 1230 E 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 E 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 E 38th St have a pool?
Yes, 1230 E 38th St has a pool.
Does 1230 E 38th St have accessible units?
No, 1230 E 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 E 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 E 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
