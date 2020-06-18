1221 Algarita Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access yoga

Welcome to fresh, revitalized, modern living in the heart of 78704! Enjoy a true urban lifestyle in this walkable neighborhood where you'll be near all that is cool in Austin! Whether you're a professional or student, this community is the perfect place to call home! Some of the many premier amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bark park, bocce ball court, bike and scooter parking, BBQ areas, landscaped courtyards, an outdoor yoga space and free poolside Wi-Fi! You'll love it here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.