Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:13 AM

1221 Algarita Ave.

1221 Algarita Avenue · (512) 298-0229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1221 Algarita Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
Welcome to fresh, revitalized, modern living in the heart of 78704! Enjoy a true urban lifestyle in this walkable neighborhood where you'll be near all that is cool in Austin! Whether you're a professional or student, this community is the perfect place to call home! Some of the many premier amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bark park, bocce ball court, bike and scooter parking, BBQ areas, landscaped courtyards, an outdoor yoga space and free poolside Wi-Fi! You'll love it here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Algarita Ave. have any available units?
1221 Algarita Ave. has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Algarita Ave. have?
Some of 1221 Algarita Ave.'s amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Algarita Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Algarita Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Algarita Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Algarita Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Algarita Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Algarita Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1221 Algarita Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Algarita Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Algarita Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1221 Algarita Ave. has a pool.
Does 1221 Algarita Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1221 Algarita Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Algarita Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Algarita Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
