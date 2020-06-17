All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12166 Metric Blvd #2003.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12166 Metric Blvd #2003
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

12166 Metric Blvd #2003

12166 Metric Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12166 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX 78758

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
12166 Metric Blvd #2003 Available 09/20/19 RECENTLY RENOVATED APT IN GREAT METRIC LOCATION - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is in the perfect location and features a great balcony, cozy fireplace, open floor plan, walk-in closet, and nice vinyl and tile flooring in the common areas.

Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Water, Sewer, Trash, ALL INCLUDED!

The complex has a nice pool, tennis court, and Sports court, and is close to Walnut Creek Park and the Walnut Creek to Balcones bike path. Also very close to the Domain and just behind the St. David's North Austin Hospital and medical office park.

Come see it today!!

(RLNE3816726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 have any available units?
12166 Metric Blvd #2003 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 have?
Some of 12166 Metric Blvd #2003's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 currently offering any rent specials?
12166 Metric Blvd #2003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 is pet friendly.
Does 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 offer parking?
No, 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 does not offer parking.
Does 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 have a pool?
Yes, 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 has a pool.
Does 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 have accessible units?
No, 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 does not have accessible units.
Does 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12166 Metric Blvd #2003 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Lexington Hills
2430 Cromwell Cir
Austin, TX 78741
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Terrain
5112 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin