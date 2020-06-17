Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

12166 Metric Blvd #2003 Available 09/20/19 RECENTLY RENOVATED APT IN GREAT METRIC LOCATION - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is in the perfect location and features a great balcony, cozy fireplace, open floor plan, walk-in closet, and nice vinyl and tile flooring in the common areas.



Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Water, Sewer, Trash, ALL INCLUDED!



The complex has a nice pool, tennis court, and Sports court, and is close to Walnut Creek Park and the Walnut Creek to Balcones bike path. Also very close to the Domain and just behind the St. David's North Austin Hospital and medical office park.



Come see it today!!



(RLNE3816726)