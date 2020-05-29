1213 Eleanor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Modern 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single-family townhouse. The kitchen features updated dark granite counters, SS appliances, and plenty of counter and cabinet space. The cozy living area downstairs features great lighting perfect for relaxing in the evenings with a sliding glass door leading to a fenced private yard with a deck. Upstairs the home has hardwood in both of the bedrooms. Washer and Dryer are included with the house as well as a car port. Fantastic East Austin location only minutes from neighborhood parks, trails, and popular bars and restaurants. 1 pet maximum, small dogs only/ 50 lb. limit.

Contact us to schedule a showing.