1212 Guadalupe St APT 702

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage internet access furnished

Downtown Condo For Rent - Furnished! - Furnished Condo rent includes All Utilities (internet, electricity, water, gas, garbage and recycling) and 2 reserved parking spaces in secured garage. The condo is located in downtown Austin just blocks to the State Capitol, Entertainment Districts, and less than a mile to UT, ACC, Lady Bird Lake, & Seton Medical. Views of the State Capitol, Downtown Austin and the UT Tower and UT Stadium. Laundry On-Site. EZ access to I-35, Loop1, Bus/Metro System.



(RLNE5249255)