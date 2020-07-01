All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1212 Guadalupe St APT 702
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1212 Guadalupe St APT 702

1212 Guadalupe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1212 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Downtown Condo For Rent - Furnished! - Furnished Condo rent includes All Utilities (internet, electricity, water, gas, garbage and recycling) and 2 reserved parking spaces in secured garage. The condo is located in downtown Austin just blocks to the State Capitol, Entertainment Districts, and less than a mile to UT, ACC, Lady Bird Lake, & Seton Medical. Views of the State Capitol, Downtown Austin and the UT Tower and UT Stadium. Laundry On-Site. EZ access to I-35, Loop1, Bus/Metro System.

(RLNE5249255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 have any available units?
1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 have?
Some of 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 offers parking.
Does 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 have a pool?
No, 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 have accessible units?
No, 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Guadalupe St APT 702 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
2809 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street
Austin, TX 78705
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin