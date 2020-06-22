1212 Bonnie Brae Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located in North Austin with easy access to I-35. Close to the Domain, Walnut Creek and Oskar Blues. Recently updated with fresh paint. Large modern tile throughout! Home offers spacious kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, single car garage with laundry hook-ups, and private fenced backyard with shady trees. Pet deposits are non-refundable. Text/call 805 5982746 to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.