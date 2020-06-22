All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 18 2019 at 3:51 AM

1212 Bonnie Brae Street

1212 Bonnie Brae · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Bonnie Brae, Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located in North Austin with easy access to I-35. Close to the Domain, Walnut Creek and Oskar Blues. Recently updated with fresh paint. Large modern tile throughout! Home offers spacious kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, lots of natural light, single car garage with laundry hook-ups, and private fenced backyard with shady trees. Pet deposits are non-refundable. Text/call 805 5982746 to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Bonnie Brae Street have any available units?
1212 Bonnie Brae Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Bonnie Brae Street have?
Some of 1212 Bonnie Brae Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Bonnie Brae Street currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Bonnie Brae Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Bonnie Brae Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Bonnie Brae Street is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Bonnie Brae Street offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Bonnie Brae Street does offer parking.
Does 1212 Bonnie Brae Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Bonnie Brae Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Bonnie Brae Street have a pool?
No, 1212 Bonnie Brae Street does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Bonnie Brae Street have accessible units?
No, 1212 Bonnie Brae Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Bonnie Brae Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Bonnie Brae Street does not have units with dishwashers.
