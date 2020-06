Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming three bedroom home in the heart of Crestview. Great open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout the home. Updated kitchen & appliances. Huge green backyard space with covered patio and plenty of shade. Garage can be used as an extra room (window AC unit in garage).



(RLNE5831718)