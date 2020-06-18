All apartments in Austin
1201 West Live Oak Street

1201 West Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 West Live Oak Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
1201 West Live Oak Street, Austin, TX 78704 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. A sudden and ominous storm has broken out. You hear loud bellowings of thunder rumbling in the distance. All of a sudden WHAM! You get zapped! Instead of busting into flames or, you know, dying, you’re left standing feeling a little tingly. Even a bit….energized. After a few days, you start realizing you have some sudden and extra ordinary powers. Coincidentally enough, one of these powers is the highly convenient ability to find spectacular apartments to live in. You hop on craigslist, confident with your new powers and, as if through some seemingly divine intervention, come across this wonderful South Austin modern apartment with two fabulous swimming pools, granite countertops, and sleek wood flooring. What a miracle! It’s perfect! You message that person who had the audacity to create such a well placed advertisement, and eventually move into that fabulous apartment where you proceed to make use of your other newfound super powers for good (or evil, if you’re into that kind of thing) _____________________________________________ Community Amenities Two refreshing pools Two fitness zones Outdoor lounge & social space Fitness on demand classes Picnic & grilling areas Controlled access buildings Stylish clubhouse Direct level access parking garage Business & conference center Elevator access Wi fi in all common areas Valet trash & recycling Internet cafe & lounge Smoke free property 24 hour emergency maintenance Community events & social activities _______________________________________ Apartment Amenities Wood style flooring Open & spacious floor plans Plush carpeted bedrooms Two designer kitchen finish outs Ceiling fans in living, bedrooms & patios Stainless steel appliances Oversized tubs with luxury tile Granite countertops Washer/dryer included Island style kitchens Private balconies & patios Modern glass tile backsplashes Pre wired intrusion alarms ---------------------- Who is this guy? Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I’m Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I’ve found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it’s pretty fun. It also turns out I’m pretty good at it. It also also turns out I’m like super free to work with. So….give me a call? [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225502 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 West Live Oak Street have any available units?
1201 West Live Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 West Live Oak Street have?
Some of 1201 West Live Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 West Live Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 West Live Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 West Live Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 West Live Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 1201 West Live Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 1201 West Live Oak Street offers parking.
Does 1201 West Live Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 West Live Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 West Live Oak Street have a pool?
Yes, 1201 West Live Oak Street has a pool.
Does 1201 West Live Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 West Live Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 West Live Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 West Live Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

