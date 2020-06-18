Amenities

1201 West Live Oak Street, Austin, TX 78704 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. A sudden and ominous storm has broken out. You hear loud bellowings of thunder rumbling in the distance. All of a sudden WHAM! You get zapped! Instead of busting into flames or, you know, dying, you’re left standing feeling a little tingly. Even a bit….energized. After a few days, you start realizing you have some sudden and extra ordinary powers. Coincidentally enough, one of these powers is the highly convenient ability to find spectacular apartments to live in. You hop on craigslist, confident with your new powers and, as if through some seemingly divine intervention, come across this wonderful South Austin modern apartment with two fabulous swimming pools, granite countertops, and sleek wood flooring. What a miracle! It’s perfect! You message that person who had the audacity to create such a well placed advertisement, and eventually move into that fabulous apartment where you proceed to make use of your other newfound super powers for good (or evil, if you’re into that kind of thing) _____________________________________________ Community Amenities Two refreshing pools Two fitness zones Outdoor lounge & social space Fitness on demand classes Picnic & grilling areas Controlled access buildings Stylish clubhouse Direct level access parking garage Business & conference center Elevator access Wi fi in all common areas Valet trash & recycling Internet cafe & lounge Smoke free property 24 hour emergency maintenance Community events & social activities _______________________________________ Apartment Amenities Wood style flooring Open & spacious floor plans Plush carpeted bedrooms Two designer kitchen finish outs Ceiling fans in living, bedrooms & patios Stainless steel appliances Oversized tubs with luxury tile Granite countertops Washer/dryer included Island style kitchens Private balconies & patios Modern glass tile backsplashes Pre wired intrusion alarms ---------------------- Who is this guy? Hey there my lovely internet denizen. I’m Alex. I come from the far off planet known as Miami. Through an interesting set of life circumstances, I’ve found myself in the position where I help people find apartments to live. What an odd life choice! Anyways, turns out it’s pretty fun. It also turns out I’m pretty good at it. It also also turns out I’m like super free to work with. So….give me a call? [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225502 ]