12007 Research Boulevard

Amenities

This unique community spread across 160 lushly landscaped acres and centralized around a beautiful town center. Set among a tranquil lakeside setting with lush natural greenbelts, miles of trails, and loaded with impressive features and amenities, possessing a feeling more reminiscent of a luxurious resort than the average apartment community. Combining both luxury and convenience with its central location in north west austin, near the arboretum. Residents here can access all that austin has to offer, from major employers to media attractions and high end retailers, with convenience and ease.setting the standard of excellence in residential living, each of the expansive one, two, and three bedroom floor-plans were thoughtfully designed and include highly desired features such as stone-style or wood-style flooring, granite counter-tops, track lighting, custom blinds, custom accent wall, built in shelving, garage, fireplace and stainless steel appliances to name a few.