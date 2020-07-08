All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12007 Research Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12007 Research Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12007 Research Boulevard

12007 Research Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12007 Research Boulevard, Austin, TX 78727
Angus Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This unique community spread across 160 lushly landscaped acres and centralized around a beautiful town center. Set among a tranquil lakeside setting with lush natural greenbelts, miles of trails, and loaded with impressive features and amenities, possessing a feeling more reminiscent of a luxurious resort than the average apartment community. Combining both luxury and convenience with its central location in north west austin, near the arboretum. Residents here can access all that austin has to offer, from major employers to media attractions and high end retailers, with convenience and ease.setting the standard of excellence in residential living, each of the expansive one, two, and three bedroom floor-plans were thoughtfully designed and include highly desired features such as stone-style or wood-style flooring, granite counter-tops, track lighting, custom blinds, custom accent wall, built in shelving, garage, fireplace and stainless steel appliances to name a few. Pricing and availability can change! Listing #531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12007 Research Boulevard have any available units?
12007 Research Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12007 Research Boulevard have?
Some of 12007 Research Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12007 Research Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12007 Research Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12007 Research Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 12007 Research Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 12007 Research Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12007 Research Boulevard offers parking.
Does 12007 Research Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12007 Research Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12007 Research Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12007 Research Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12007 Research Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12007 Research Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12007 Research Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12007 Research Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr
Austin, TX 78736
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin