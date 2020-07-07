All apartments in Austin
11904 Doubloon CV
Last updated May 31 2020 at 3:14 PM

11904 Doubloon CV

11904 Doubloon Cove · No Longer Available
Location

11904 Doubloon Cove, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location near Arboretum, easy access to 183 and Mopac. Nice duplex with large rooms and private back yard. Tile or vinyl plank in all areas except for bedrooms which have carpet. Bathroom features a separate water closet, perfect for privacy. The master bedroom features 2 closets, one being a walk-in. This unit has a good sized living room with a fireplace and big windows. The kitchen has a fridge and gas stove with a huge window over the sink looking into the back yard. https://youtu.be/cofDbgnXVNo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11904 Doubloon CV have any available units?
11904 Doubloon CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11904 Doubloon CV have?
Some of 11904 Doubloon CV's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11904 Doubloon CV currently offering any rent specials?
11904 Doubloon CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11904 Doubloon CV pet-friendly?
No, 11904 Doubloon CV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11904 Doubloon CV offer parking?
Yes, 11904 Doubloon CV offers parking.
Does 11904 Doubloon CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11904 Doubloon CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11904 Doubloon CV have a pool?
No, 11904 Doubloon CV does not have a pool.
Does 11904 Doubloon CV have accessible units?
No, 11904 Doubloon CV does not have accessible units.
Does 11904 Doubloon CV have units with dishwashers?
No, 11904 Doubloon CV does not have units with dishwashers.

