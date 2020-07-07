11904 Doubloon CV

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location near Arboretum, easy access to 183 and Mopac. Nice duplex with large rooms and private back yard. Tile or vinyl plank in all areas except for bedrooms which have carpet. Bathroom features a separate water closet, perfect for privacy. The master bedroom features 2 closets, one being a walk-in. This unit has a good sized living room with a fireplace and big windows. The kitchen has a fridge and gas stove with a huge window over the sink looking into the back yard. https://youtu.be/cofDbgnXVNo