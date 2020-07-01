11901 Hobby Horse Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Don't let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it's a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We'll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you

_______________________________________________



You're settling into your new lovely Downtown Domain abode, getting ready to finally sink into that new couch and watch that new Netflix show. Suddenly, you get call out of nowhere. You get a strange feeling it's worth picking up. Before you even get to say hello, a loud Scottish accented man starts yelling incomprehensibly mean profanities at you. Wait a second..is that..yes.. it's Gordon Ramsay!



It turns out his rageful tirade was actually his way of politely inviting you to his private dinner event that he's hosting next week with all those celebrity chefs from those shows you like. He's even offered to co host a new food and travel series where you both get to travel around the world to exotic locations and eat strange things while Gordon yells at you.



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Contemporary Interior Finish



Pet Friendly



Subway Tile Backsplash



Waterfall Granite Kitchen Peninsulas



Granite Countertops



Stainless Steel Appliances



Private Patio Storage



Faux Wood Flooring



Washer/Dryer Connections



Washer/Dryer Rentals



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Resident Use Cruiser Bicycles



Grilling Stations



Cabana Room with Kitchen



Starbucks Coffee Machine



Gated Community



Covered Parking



Bark Park



Carwash and Vacuum Station



Fitness Center with Peloton Spin Bicycles



Laundry Facilities



Package Receiving



Playground



Business Center



2 Luxury Swimming Pools



