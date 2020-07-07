Amenities

11502 Queens Way Available 06/06/20 Great location, great schools! - Hard to find, nice 1 story home in wonderful neighborhood, close to many shopping places, groceries, Arboretum, Domain, major employers. EZ access to 183. Huge family room with fireplace. Mother in law plan. Efficient AC. Ceiling fans in every room. Amazing 1/3 acre, private, fenced backyard w/ luscious foliage, covered patio, sprinklers & storage shed. Great Round Rock school district, Westwood High. Sweet!



Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments, credit scores over 650, and monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

