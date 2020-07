Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*AVAILABLE NOW!* A RARE 4 bedroom home at this price in Olympic Heights! This 4 bedroom 3 bath home sits on a huge corner lot, with plenty of room to enjoy in the front and backyard. Great updates that make this home move-in ready. Updated tile flooring, stylish wood countertop, backsplash, stained cabinets and interior paint. Loads of natural light and side accessed double garage. This is a great South Austin Community that boasts a pool, dog park and a jogging trail!