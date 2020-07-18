11301 Jack Rabbit Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sleek & Modern One Story North Austin Home - This single story home is flush with updates from the updated flooring throughout to the modern lighting. Whether in the updated kitchen featuring Silestone counters and stainless steel appliances, or in the contemporary bathrooms with sleek tile flooring there are updates to find. Enjoy this three bedroom home in Round Rock Texas!



NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Round Rock ISD

• Lease Terms: 11 to 23 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



