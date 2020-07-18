All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

11301 Jack Rabbit Trail

11301 Jack Rabbit Trail · (512) 327-4451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11301 Jack Rabbit Trail, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sleek & Modern One Story North Austin Home - This single story home is flush with updates from the updated flooring throughout to the modern lighting. Whether in the updated kitchen featuring Silestone counters and stainless steel appliances, or in the contemporary bathrooms with sleek tile flooring there are updates to find. Enjoy this three bedroom home in Round Rock Texas!

NOTE: Monthly rent will have $10 admin fee added for filter program. This program delivers the home's HVAC filters to your front door once a quarter for peace of mind!

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Round Rock ISD
• Lease Terms: 11 to 23 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE1943106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail have any available units?
11301 Jack Rabbit Trail has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail have?
Some of 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail currently offering any rent specials?
11301 Jack Rabbit Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail is pet friendly.
Does 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail offer parking?
Yes, 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail offers parking.
Does 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail have a pool?
No, 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail does not have a pool.
Does 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail have accessible units?
No, 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11301 Jack Rabbit Trail has units with dishwashers.
