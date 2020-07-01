All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
11212 Crazy Well Dr
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:43 AM

11212 Crazy Well Dr

11212 Crazy Well Drive · No Longer Available
Austin
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

11212 Crazy Well Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT IF LEASE STARTS BY 06/01/19!! AVAILABLE 05/18/19. Spacious 3 bed / 2 bath in desirable Avery Ranch. All hard flooring including beautiful laminate wood floors in common areas and bedrooms. Roomy Kitchen boasts stainless appliances and granite tops with glass tile backsplash. Separate garden tub and shower in Master Suite. Large covered rear patio opens to backyard just perfect for relaxing. Pet Friendly! Furnishings and refrigerator shown in pictures are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11212 Crazy Well Dr have any available units?
11212 Crazy Well Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11212 Crazy Well Dr have?
Some of 11212 Crazy Well Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11212 Crazy Well Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11212 Crazy Well Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11212 Crazy Well Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11212 Crazy Well Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11212 Crazy Well Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11212 Crazy Well Dr offers parking.
Does 11212 Crazy Well Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11212 Crazy Well Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11212 Crazy Well Dr have a pool?
No, 11212 Crazy Well Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11212 Crazy Well Dr have accessible units?
No, 11212 Crazy Well Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11212 Crazy Well Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11212 Crazy Well Dr has units with dishwashers.
