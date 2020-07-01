11212 Crazy Well Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT IF LEASE STARTS BY 06/01/19!! AVAILABLE 05/18/19. Spacious 3 bed / 2 bath in desirable Avery Ranch. All hard flooring including beautiful laminate wood floors in common areas and bedrooms. Roomy Kitchen boasts stainless appliances and granite tops with glass tile backsplash. Separate garden tub and shower in Master Suite. Large covered rear patio opens to backyard just perfect for relaxing. Pet Friendly! Furnishings and refrigerator shown in pictures are not included.