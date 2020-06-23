All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11123 Alterra Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11123 Alterra Pkwy
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

11123 Alterra Pkwy

11123 Alterra Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Burnet
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11123 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog grooming area
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37fe5660b7 ---- You do not have to settle for less than the best in residential living when you make Gallery at Domain your next home. Our pet-friendly upscale apartments in Austin feature a wide variety of unique amenities, high-end features, and a convenient location near hundreds of the area&rsquo;s best hot spots. Our residents enjoy discounts at many of the nearby businesses for dining, shopping, and more. From tech-focused amenities like keyless entry capability and Bluetooth thermostats to expansive floor plan options, wood plank flooring and chef-inspired kitchens, Gallery at Domain truly have something for everyone. Fully Upgraded Luxury Apartments in Austin Gallery at Domain is proud to offer the finest Austin luxury apartments that include studios, one-, and two-bedroom homes. Our floor plans range in size from 497 square feet for a studio to our two-bedroom plans that start with 1,051 square feet. Our community boasts a strong social vibe, along with garage parking, a dog washing station, a resort-style pool, fitness center, and much more, too. Contact us today to check availability and to ask about our current specials!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11123 Alterra Pkwy have any available units?
11123 Alterra Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11123 Alterra Pkwy have?
Some of 11123 Alterra Pkwy's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11123 Alterra Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
11123 Alterra Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11123 Alterra Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 11123 Alterra Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 11123 Alterra Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 11123 Alterra Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 11123 Alterra Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11123 Alterra Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11123 Alterra Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 11123 Alterra Pkwy has a pool.
Does 11123 Alterra Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 11123 Alterra Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 11123 Alterra Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 11123 Alterra Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Fountain Terrace
610 W 30th St
Austin, TX 78705
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB
Austin, TX 78741
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln
Austin, TX 78731

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin