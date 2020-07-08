All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:23 PM

108 Laurel Lane

108 Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

108 Laurel Lane, Austin, TX 78705
North University

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/617b315090 ---- Well preserved tudor-style home in Aldridge Place. Brick & stone ext. w/ porte-coche opening to courtyard. Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout downstairs. Check out the original features such as the fireplace, arched wooded doorways, french doors, built-in wood/glass display cabinets and the wood window frames. The front bedroom features an awesome screened-in front porch. Two potential master suites one up and one down. Multiple bonus rooms not counted as bedrooms but they have flex potential for additional bedroom(s) or a home office/workout studio. Easy access location to UT/Hyde Park and surrounding areas. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Ideal North Campus Location Walking Distance To Restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Laurel Lane have any available units?
108 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 108 Laurel Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
108 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 108 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 108 Laurel Lane offer parking?
No, 108 Laurel Lane does not offer parking.
Does 108 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 108 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 108 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 108 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Laurel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

