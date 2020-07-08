108 Laurel Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/617b315090 ---- Well preserved tudor-style home in Aldridge Place. Brick & stone ext. w/ porte-coche opening to courtyard. Beautiful original hardwood floors throughout downstairs. Check out the original features such as the fireplace, arched wooded doorways, french doors, built-in wood/glass display cabinets and the wood window frames. The front bedroom features an awesome screened-in front porch. Two potential master suites one up and one down. Multiple bonus rooms not counted as bedrooms but they have flex potential for additional bedroom(s) or a home office/workout studio. Easy access location to UT/Hyde Park and surrounding areas. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Ideal North Campus Location Walking Distance To Restaurants