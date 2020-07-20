10309 Hatton Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Austin, TX conveniently located near major highways. Beautiful Kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and a large island sink. The home features a garage and plenty of driveway space. Walking distance from the amenity center, which features a community pool, playground, and basketball. Privately fenced yard perfect for pets and children. Washer and Dryer included! Pets ok!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.