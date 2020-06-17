10303 Fulton Ave.

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 05/20/20 Brand New 4bd/2bth Home in NE Austin - Property Id: 270366



If you like quiet neighborhoods and new amenities, this home perfect for you. Built in 2020, the home has many updates including all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile floors, walk in closets, and Smart Home capabilities. The house comes with a large private yard and great landscaping, perfect for kids or dogs.



The Rooms: The master bedroom comes with a full ensuite bathroom and a bedroom sized closet. Three other rooms would be great for guests, kids, or as a study. One of the rooms faces the front of the house and has great lighting for a home office.



Location: NE Austin is just north of Mueller and East Austin (via I-35) and close to central Austin (via HW-183). Closest employers include Samsung, Google, Dell Parmer, HomeAway, Emerson, Apple, Indeed, Parmer Tech Center. Local grocery stores include HEB, Walmart, Mi Casa, and Whole Foods at the Domain etc.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270366

Property Id 270366



(RLNE5740751)