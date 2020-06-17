All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
10303 Fulton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10303 Fulton Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

10303 Fulton Ave

10303 Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10303 Fulton Avenue, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/20/20 Brand New 4bd/2bth Home in NE Austin - Property Id: 270366

If you like quiet neighborhoods and new amenities, this home perfect for you. Built in 2020, the home has many updates including all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile floors, walk in closets, and Smart Home capabilities. The house comes with a large private yard and great landscaping, perfect for kids or dogs.

The Rooms: The master bedroom comes with a full ensuite bathroom and a bedroom sized closet. Three other rooms would be great for guests, kids, or as a study. One of the rooms faces the front of the house and has great lighting for a home office.

Location: NE Austin is just north of Mueller and East Austin (via I-35) and close to central Austin (via HW-183). Closest employers include Samsung, Google, Dell Parmer, HomeAway, Emerson, Apple, Indeed, Parmer Tech Center. Local grocery stores include HEB, Walmart, Mi Casa, and Whole Foods at the Domain etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270366
Property Id 270366

(RLNE5740751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

The Violet
409 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street
Austin, TX 78702
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Corazon
1000 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street
Austin, TX 78705
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10303 Fulton Ave have any available units?
10303 Fulton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10303 Fulton Ave have?
Some of 10303 Fulton Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10303 Fulton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10303 Fulton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10303 Fulton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10303 Fulton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10303 Fulton Ave offer parking?
No, 10303 Fulton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10303 Fulton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10303 Fulton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10303 Fulton Ave have a pool?
No, 10303 Fulton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10303 Fulton Ave have accessible units?
No, 10303 Fulton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10303 Fulton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10303 Fulton Ave has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin