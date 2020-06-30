All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1023 East 44th Street

1023 East 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1023 East 44th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Now: Charming and spacious, 2 bed / 1 bath in Hyde Park - Charming 1940's 2 bed / 1 bath home located on a large lot. Well maintained home with architectural details in every room, gleaming wood floors throughout, ample living room with lots of natural light, and large bedrooms. The kitchen Location is tough to beat - walk to Hancock Center, close to Mueller, and just North of UT and Downtown, and close to many museums. Zoned to highly rated schools; Lee, Kealing, and McCallum. The detached garage provides additional storage.

Available Now

Call Brian Copland to schedule a tour
512-576-0288
Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5632309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 East 44th Street have any available units?
1023 East 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1023 East 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1023 East 44th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 East 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1023 East 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1023 East 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1023 East 44th Street offers parking.
Does 1023 East 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 East 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 East 44th Street have a pool?
No, 1023 East 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1023 East 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 1023 East 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 East 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 East 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 East 44th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 East 44th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

