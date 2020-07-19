10117 S. 1st st

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e5d55460ae ----

Apartments South Austin for Upscale Living

Discover something new at Terraces at Southpark Meadows, an elegant apartment community just south of Austin, Texas. Located in a gorgeous neighborhood filled with sprawling local parks, endless shopping, and great entertainment, this one-of-a-kind community has something for everyone. We?re just 11 miles away from downtown Austin. You can head off to explore this amazing city at a moment?s notice.



Browse through our website and you?ll find a unique selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in South Austin with spacious interiors and designer features. Don?t forget about all of our exciting amenities. Sign up today and you can enjoy a decadent resort-style swimming pool, an outdoor fireside lounge, and a fully equipped athletic club. Take advantage of this exciting opportunity and apply for these luxurious apartments in South Austin today!