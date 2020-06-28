All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1011 Chesapeake Drive B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1011 Chesapeake Drive B
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

1011 Chesapeake Drive B

1011 Chesapeake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1011 Chesapeake Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit B Available 09/02/19 Secluded cottage in North Austin - Property Id: 148890

Secluded "granny flat" in the ideal location of North Austin, in a friendly neighborhood close to several major highways. While you have the space to relax in your private backyard with seating area, we are also only 15 minutes from the heart of downtown Austin, or from the Domain that also houses tons of businesses/restaurants/shopping and entertainment! This property boasts an open floorplan with Kitchen/Dining open to living space, ceiling fans & 2-inch blinds in every room, washer and dryer connections, shaded off-street parking, and ample storage, both inside and out. No carpet - vinyl wood and tile floors throughout. Also, though technically a duplex, there are no shared walls!

Easy commute to major large companies such as Dell, Samsung and Apple, and a short walk to Rapid Metro takes you straight to our prestigious University of Texas, and the Downtown area. We welcome all breeds of pets under 25 lbs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148890p
Property Id 148890

(RLNE5103917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Chesapeake Drive B have any available units?
1011 Chesapeake Drive B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 Chesapeake Drive B have?
Some of 1011 Chesapeake Drive B's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Chesapeake Drive B currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Chesapeake Drive B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Chesapeake Drive B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Chesapeake Drive B is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Chesapeake Drive B offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Chesapeake Drive B offers parking.
Does 1011 Chesapeake Drive B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Chesapeake Drive B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Chesapeake Drive B have a pool?
No, 1011 Chesapeake Drive B does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Chesapeake Drive B have accessible units?
No, 1011 Chesapeake Drive B does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Chesapeake Drive B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Chesapeake Drive B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Ridge
6307 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin