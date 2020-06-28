1011 Chesapeake Drive B

Amenities

Unit B Available 09/02/19 Secluded cottage in North Austin



Secluded "granny flat" in the ideal location of North Austin, in a friendly neighborhood close to several major highways. While you have the space to relax in your private backyard with seating area, we are also only 15 minutes from the heart of downtown Austin, or from the Domain that also houses tons of businesses/restaurants/shopping and entertainment! This property boasts an open floorplan with Kitchen/Dining open to living space, ceiling fans & 2-inch blinds in every room, washer and dryer connections, shaded off-street parking, and ample storage, both inside and out. No carpet - vinyl wood and tile floors throughout. Also, though technically a duplex, there are no shared walls!



Easy commute to major large companies such as Dell, Samsung and Apple, and a short walk to Rapid Metro takes you straight to our prestigious University of Texas, and the Downtown area. We welcome all breeds of pets under 25 lbs.

