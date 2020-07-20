All apartments in Austin
1008 Minturn Lane
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

1008 Minturn Lane

1008 Minturn Lane · No Longer Available
Austin
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

1008 Minturn Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story South Austin Home - Easy Slaughter & 35 Access - Enjoy this lovely single story home nestled in the Buckingham Estates neighborhood in South Austin! With easy access to the nearby Southpark Meadows shopping centers, IH35, and the Mary Moore Searight Park, this home has a great location. The home itself features a two car garage, vaulted living area with fireplace, ceiling fan and view of backyard. The kitchen & dining area is open to the living room with a center island, dishwasher, gas range & pantry. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan & full bath.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE4943116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Minturn Lane have any available units?
1008 Minturn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Minturn Lane have?
Some of 1008 Minturn Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Minturn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Minturn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Minturn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 Minturn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1008 Minturn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Minturn Lane offers parking.
Does 1008 Minturn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Minturn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Minturn Lane have a pool?
No, 1008 Minturn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Minturn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1008 Minturn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Minturn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Minturn Lane has units with dishwashers.
