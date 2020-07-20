1008 Minturn Lane

Amenities

Single Story South Austin Home - Easy Slaughter & 35 Access - Enjoy this lovely single story home nestled in the Buckingham Estates neighborhood in South Austin! With easy access to the nearby Southpark Meadows shopping centers, IH35, and the Mary Moore Searight Park, this home has a great location. The home itself features a two car garage, vaulted living area with fireplace, ceiling fan and view of backyard. The kitchen & dining area is open to the living room with a center island, dishwasher, gas range & pantry. The master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan & full bath.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



