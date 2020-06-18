All apartments in Austin
1007 San Marcos St

1007 San Marcos Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1007 San Marcos Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
trash valet
  Whats up! I'm Alex. I'm basically your awesome new apartment hunting sidekick. I'm the Robin to your Batman, the jelly to your peanut butter, the Clyde to your Bonnie. You get the idea. You also don't have to pay me anything. How cool is that? Hit me up so we can get this party started.

_______________________________________________ I know I know, times have been tough. Your 50ft yacht has been seized, your luxury 163rd floor condo penthouse in the Burj Khalifa has been has been confiscated, your private gold plated airstream jet was hijacked by sky pirates, and you've been ousted as CEO from your multi jillion dollar tech startup that you founded from your parent's storage closet. To add insult to injury, you've even started holding back from adding guac to your tacos. 

  Oh the humanity! But fret not, despite all of your (temporary) setbacks, You've still managed to hold on to your most prized asset. Your sweet luxury East Austin apartment. You know the one, the one near all those cool food trucks and restaurants. The one with the sweet pool. So yeah, at least that is going well. 

  Anyways, hit me up about finding your future apartment!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available

Gourmet kitchens with sleek granite countertops

Deluxe cabinets and designer hardware with under-cabinet lighting

Microwave ovens

Full-size washers and dryers

Dramatic nine-foot ceilings

Faux wood floors

Ceramic tile entries

Sweeping city views

Ceiling fans

Built-in computer desks & bookcases

Luxurious bathrooms with marble countertops

Oversized garden tubs

Walk-in showers with dual vanities

Spacious walk-in closets

Dual-pane Low-E energy-efficient windows

Oversized patios and balconies*

Private street-level entrances

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  ENERGY STAR® Certified community

Resort-style pool with cascading waterfall

24-hour state-of-the art fitness center

Reservable game room with billiards, shuffleboard & full kitchen

Cyber lounge and conference room

Wi-Fi access throughout clubhouse and pool areas

Outdoor deck with poolside bar

Beautifully landscaped courtyards with BBQ grills, fountains and multiple dining areas

Gourmet coffee bar with Starbucks coffee

Complimentary controlled-access garage parking with direct access at each level

Guest parking & reserved spaces available

24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room

Large climate-controlled private storage areas available

Bike storage available

Convenient elevators

Pet friendly community

Valet trash and recycling

5 minutes to downtown, walking-distance to bars and restaurants

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 San Marcos St have any available units?
1007 San Marcos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 San Marcos St have?
Some of 1007 San Marcos St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 San Marcos St currently offering any rent specials?
1007 San Marcos St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 San Marcos St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 San Marcos St is pet friendly.
Does 1007 San Marcos St offer parking?
Yes, 1007 San Marcos St does offer parking.
Does 1007 San Marcos St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 San Marcos St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 San Marcos St have a pool?
Yes, 1007 San Marcos St has a pool.
Does 1007 San Marcos St have accessible units?
Yes, 1007 San Marcos St has accessible units.
Does 1007 San Marcos St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 San Marcos St does not have units with dishwashers.
