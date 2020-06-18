1007 San Marcos St

Amenities
Looking for a new apartment?
Whats up! I'm Alex. I'm basically your awesome new apartment hunting sidekick. I'm the Robin to your Batman, the jelly to your peanut butter, the Clyde to your Bonnie. You get the idea. You also don't have to pay me anything. How cool is that? Hit me up so we can get this party started.
_______________________________________________ I know I know, times have been tough. Your 50ft yacht has been seized, your luxury 163rd floor condo penthouse in the Burj Khalifa has been has been confiscated, your private gold plated airstream jet was hijacked by sky pirates, and you've been ousted as CEO from your multi jillion dollar tech startup that you founded from your parent's storage closet. To add insult to injury, you've even started holding back from adding guac to your tacos.
Oh the humanity! But fret not, despite all of your (temporary) setbacks, You've still managed to hold on to your most prized asset. Your sweet luxury East Austin apartment. You know the one, the one near all those cool food trucks and restaurants. The one with the sweet pool. So yeah, at least that is going well.
Anyways, hit me up about finding your future apartment!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available
Gourmet kitchens with sleek granite countertops
Deluxe cabinets and designer hardware with under-cabinet lighting
Microwave ovens
Full-size washers and dryers
Dramatic nine-foot ceilings
Faux wood floors
Ceramic tile entries
Sweeping city views
Ceiling fans
Built-in computer desks & bookcases
Luxurious bathrooms with marble countertops
Oversized garden tubs
Walk-in showers with dual vanities
Spacious walk-in closets
Dual-pane Low-E energy-efficient windows
Oversized patios and balconies*
Private street-level entrances
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
ENERGY STAR® Certified community
Resort-style pool with cascading waterfall
24-hour state-of-the art fitness center
Reservable game room with billiards, shuffleboard & full kitchen
Cyber lounge and conference room
Wi-Fi access throughout clubhouse and pool areas
Outdoor deck with poolside bar
Beautifully landscaped courtyards with BBQ grills, fountains and multiple dining areas
Gourmet coffee bar with Starbucks coffee
Complimentary controlled-access garage parking with direct access at each level
Guest parking & reserved spaces available
24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room
Large climate-controlled private storage areas available
Bike storage available
Convenient elevators
Pet friendly community
Valet trash and recycling
5 minutes to downtown, walking-distance to bars and restaurants