Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1003 E 3rd Street

1003 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

1003 3rd St, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/k0U-jLrrXZ8 **

You won't want to miss this lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in unbeatable location! Located very conveniently to restaurants, shopping and Lady Bird Lake! Just blocks from downtown and all it has to offer! Home also features a spacious backyard with large deck - perfect for entertaining guests! Interior boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout. This property won't last long!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Downtown/Eastside
YEAR BUILT: 1999

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Highly desirable neighborhood! Very close to Lady Bird Lake!
- Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout!
- Large deck in back yard!
- Shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Deck, Dining Room, Forced Air Heating, Fenced Yard (Full), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool, Living Room, Patio, Shed, Stainless Steel Appliances, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Electric)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 E 3rd Street have any available units?
1003 E 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 E 3rd Street have?
Some of 1003 E 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 E 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1003 E 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 E 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 E 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1003 E 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1003 E 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 1003 E 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 E 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 E 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1003 E 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 1003 E 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1003 E 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 E 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 E 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
