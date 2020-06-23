1003 E 3rd Street

Amenities
**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/k0U-jLrrXZ8 **
You won't want to miss this lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in unbeatable location! Located very conveniently to restaurants, shopping and Lady Bird Lake! Just blocks from downtown and all it has to offer! Home also features a spacious backyard with large deck - perfect for entertaining guests! Interior boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout. This property won't last long!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Downtown/Eastside
YEAR BUILT: 1999
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Highly desirable neighborhood! Very close to Lady Bird Lake!
- Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout!
- Large deck in back yard!
- Shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Deck, Dining Room, Forced Air Heating, Fenced Yard (Full), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Jacuzzi/Whirlpool, Living Room, Patio, Shed, Stainless Steel Appliances, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Electric)