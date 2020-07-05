All apartments in Austin
10010 Stonelake Boulevard

10010 Stonelake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10010 Stonelake Boulevard, Austin, TX 78759
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Don't fly too close to the sun they said! Don't take risks they said! Know your place! Well you showed them. You started up that wildly successful pet  rock walking company that just sold for an undisclosed amount of millions (and there are a lot). And now you're ready to bask in your glory of victory, looking down on those who told you to play it safe. 

Well look who's laughing now! Look who has an unlimited breakfast taco and queso fund. YOU DO! Kick back in your new luxury North Austin pad of victory and begin writing your epic best  selling inspirational business book.  

Apartment Amenities

Contemporary Interior Finish

Pet Friendly

Subway Tile Backsplash

Waterfall Granite Kitchen Peninsulas

Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Private Patio Storage

Faux Wood Flooring

Washer/Dryer Connections

Washer/Dryer Rentals

Community Amenities

Business Center (Mac and PC accessibility)

Pool Table & Shuffle Board

On-Site Two Bedroom Guest Suite

Resident Bike Racks

24-Hour Fitness Center

Multi-level Controlled Access Parking

Live Oak Canopy Walking Trail

Resident Indoor & Outdoor Lounge

Conference Rooms to Reserve

Additional Storage Options

Resort Style Pool

BBQ Grills

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 Stonelake Boulevard have any available units?
10010 Stonelake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10010 Stonelake Boulevard have?
Some of 10010 Stonelake Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 Stonelake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10010 Stonelake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 Stonelake Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10010 Stonelake Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10010 Stonelake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10010 Stonelake Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10010 Stonelake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10010 Stonelake Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 Stonelake Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10010 Stonelake Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10010 Stonelake Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 10010 Stonelake Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 10010 Stonelake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10010 Stonelake Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

