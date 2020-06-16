4300 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing Special: Just first and security to move in, no last month upfront~IF apps are submitted with 24hrs of virtual tour.$300 building move in fee is being waived and covered by the landlord.Additionally, Owner is offering $1000 off of first month's rent.This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment with furnishings included (see list below) is in a well-secured, gated building with the Penn campus, grocers, restaurants, public transportation, and a public park within short walking distance. Features include central A/C and heating, hardwood floors, wall-to-wall carpeting in bedrooms, in-unit front-loading washer/dryer, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, electric stovetop/oven and built-in microwave, basement storage unit with shelves and dehumidifier, smoke detectors and sprinklers, gated buzzer street entrance, and an alarm system. The windows allow excellent natural lighting throughout the entire unit. French doors in the living room open fully with screen and railing. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Close proximity to University City, public transportation (down the street from the 40th St Station), and surrounded by great local spots to explore along Baltimore Ave! Walkable to lots of dining and convenient shopping including City Taphouse, Earth Cup Cafe, Local 44, Milk and Honey Market, Clarkville, Green Line Cafe, HipCity Veg, Smokey Joe's, Dock Street Brewing Co., Dottie's Donuts, great boutique shopping and much much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Just first and security to move in, no last month upfront~IF apps are submitted with 24hrs of virtual tour. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Water included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: Electricity, Gas, Cable/Internet. $300 building move in fee is being waived and covered by the landlord.Furnishings included: - Master bedroom - Desk, Desk chair, Desk drawers - Dressers (2) - Bookshelf - Queen bed frame and headboard - Guest bedroom - Desk, Desk chair - Dresser - Bookshelf - Living room - Sofa with pull-out bed - Coffee table - TV console - Bar stools (2) - Bookshelves (2) - Kitchen area rug - Balcony door curtains(please note not all furnishings shown in photos are included)