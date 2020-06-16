All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 4300 SPRUCE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
4300 SPRUCE STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:08 PM

4300 SPRUCE STREET

4300 Spruce Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Spruce Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4300 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Spruce Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C305 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing Special: Just first and security to move in, no last month upfront~IF apps are submitted with 24hrs of virtual tour.$300 building move in fee is being waived and covered by the landlord.Additionally, Owner is offering $1000 off of first month's rent.This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment with furnishings included (see list below) is in a well-secured, gated building with the Penn campus, grocers, restaurants, public transportation, and a public park within short walking distance. Features include central A/C and heating, hardwood floors, wall-to-wall carpeting in bedrooms, in-unit front-loading washer/dryer, granite countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, dishwasher, garbage disposal, electric stovetop/oven and built-in microwave, basement storage unit with shelves and dehumidifier, smoke detectors and sprinklers, gated buzzer street entrance, and an alarm system. The windows allow excellent natural lighting throughout the entire unit. French doors in the living room open fully with screen and railing. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Close proximity to University City, public transportation (down the street from the 40th St Station), and surrounded by great local spots to explore along Baltimore Ave! Walkable to lots of dining and convenient shopping including City Taphouse, Earth Cup Cafe, Local 44, Milk and Honey Market, Clarkville, Green Line Cafe, HipCity Veg, Smokey Joe's, Dock Street Brewing Co., Dottie's Donuts, great boutique shopping and much much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Just first and security to move in, no last month upfront~IF apps are submitted with 24hrs of virtual tour. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Water included. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: Electricity, Gas, Cable/Internet. $300 building move in fee is being waived and covered by the landlord.Furnishings included: - Master bedroom - Desk, Desk chair, Desk drawers - Dressers (2) - Bookshelf - Queen bed frame and headboard - Guest bedroom - Desk, Desk chair - Dresser - Bookshelf - Living room - Sofa with pull-out bed - Coffee table - TV console - Bar stools (2) - Bookshelves (2) - Kitchen area rug - Balcony door curtains(please note not all furnishings shown in photos are included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
4300 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 4300 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4300 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 SPRUCE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4300 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 4300 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4300 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 SPRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 4300 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4300 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4300 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4300 SPRUCE STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eola Park
6344 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Parkside Apartments
315 South 50th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Tremont Court Apartments
9128 Old Newtown Road
Philadelphia, PA 19115
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Axis
20 S 36th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity