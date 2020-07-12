/
spruce hill
108 Apartments for rent in Spruce Hill, Philadelphia, PA
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,490
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
786 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
4222 Chestnut St 2F
4222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Newly Renovated 1br/1ba Furnished Apt by UPENN! - Property Id: 241206 This 1br/1ba newly renovated apartment is available for rent in July or August. Apartment is located one block away from Penn.
202 S 41st St
202 South 41st Street, Philadelphia, PA
9 Bedrooms
$8,900
Three stories - 3 bathrooms - Near EVERYTHING! - easy walk to campus OR enjoy the free shuttle service - with your own private backyard!!! Any way you look at it, this is a great deal! Campus Apartments provides an affordable and private home away
245-47 S 45TH ST Unit 3D
245-47 South 45th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Introducing the Gardens on 45th Street, a luxury life-style complex on the highly-desired tree-lined block fo 45th and Spruce.
4111 Ludlow St 3R
4111 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
4111 Ludlow - Property Id: 179558 Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/MQvkNaSv8Tw May, June & July Move ins. . Come experience these brilliant & upscale apartments in University City a block from UPENN campus. We have several 2br/1.
4239 Samson St
4239 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$770
180 sqft
Studio for rent - Property Id: 138777 1: studio for rent: 750$ per month and rent including water and internet: you pay eletric: Please call or text : 6097072699 4239 Samson st Philadelphia pa 19104 The three-story house is located in between
15 S 45TH STREET
15 South 45th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Beautiful home at a PRIME location. This updated 2 bedroom home for rent is close to both Penn and Drexel Campus. Modern Kitchen with newer stove, high ceilings throughout, and full bath. Stunning hardwood floors in living and dining area.
4436 SANSOM STREET
4436 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2499 sqft
Beautiful 3 Story Brick Townhome in the Heart of University City. Home Features an Open FloorFloor Plan. Living Room & Dining Room with Bamboo Flooring & Propane Gas Fireplace, New IslandKitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances.
204 S 42nd St
204 South 42nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
12 Bedrooms
$11,900
Spacious studio and one bedroom apartments available in apartment building just off Campus! Located near University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and more! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4695618)
4447 Chestnut Street - 1
4447 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Welcome to University City's large luxury apartments. Just far enough away from the college party noise, just close enough to enjoy a latte on the walk to class or work.
126 S 45th St - 3F
126 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
Available Now for Move In One Bedroom Unit Available for 12 month Lease A newly renovated property ready to move-in Complete Hardwood flooring Modern eat-in Kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinetry, New appliances including microwave,
130 S 45th St - 3B
130 S 45th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$800
500 sqft
Available Now for Move In Studio Unit Available for 12 month Lease; perfect for students.
4445 CHESTNUT STREET
4445 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Short term rental available. Why rent for a year when you can rent for a month or even a week? Large two bedroom, one bathroom. Three full size beds and sleeper sofa. Fully furnished with all utilities included.
4200 PINE
4200 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 4200 Pine where location, and style meet! This gated condo building offers privacy in a location that makes sense! Walking distance to most of the surrounding amenities, and best of all there is assigned parking! Unit 501 is located on
46 S 44TH STREET
46 South 44th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
645 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Located right off of Chestnut Street in the heart of University City, this brand new construction four unit complex features a communal roof deck, giving you the best views of the surrounding neighborhoods,
46 S 44th St 4
46 S 44th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
Luxury New Construction 2br/1ba Apartment by UPENN - Property Id: 288135 Located right off of Chestnut Street in the heart of University City, this brand new construction four unit complex features a communal roof deck, giving you the best views of
Results within 1 mile of Spruce Hill
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,760
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated apartment building with many unique architectural touches. Hardwood floors, breakfast bars, oversized closets, bonus storage, and front porches with seating areas. Close to the Institute of Contemporary Art.
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,153
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,922
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,011
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1056 sqft
We are offering in-person and virtual tours of our community. Please call us today for more information!
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,551
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
