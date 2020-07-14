Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry lobby cats allowed accessible parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Experience the intersection of suburban and urban living at Chestnut Terrace, located in the leafy Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia. Just a stone’s throw from Septa Regional Rail and easily accessible to routes 76, 309, 476 and the PA Turnpike, Chestnut Terrace’s fabulous location is just one of its many attributes. Chestnut Terrace features fully renovated 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with the most modern and elegant furnishing available: new windows, brand new kitchens and bathrooms, granite, washer/dryer in unit, tiled bathrooms and a new lobby, as well as top-notch amenities like the wildly popular Zip Car. Call or stop by our leasing office today and see what Chestnut Terrace Apartments has in store for you!