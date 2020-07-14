All apartments in Philadelphia
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
Chestnut Terrace Apartments

7412 Stenton Ave · (215) 274-0798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7412 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150
Cedarbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chestnut Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Experience the intersection of suburban and urban living at Chestnut Terrace, located in the leafy Mt. Airy section of Philadelphia. Just a stone&rsquo;s throw from Septa Regional Rail and easily accessible to routes 76, 309, 476 and the PA Turnpike, Chestnut Terrace&rsquo;s fabulous location is just one of its many attributes. Chestnut Terrace features fully renovated 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with the most modern and elegant furnishing available: new windows, brand new kitchens and bathrooms, granite, washer/dryer in unit, tiled bathrooms and a new lobby, as well as top-notch amenities like the wildly popular Zip Car. Call or stop by our leasing office today and see what Chestnut Terrace Apartments has in store for you! &nbsp;

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chestnut Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Chestnut Terrace Apartments has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Chestnut Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Chestnut Terrace Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chestnut Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chestnut Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chestnut Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chestnut Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chestnut Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chestnut Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Chestnut Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chestnut Terrace Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chestnut Terrace Apartments have a pool?
No, Chestnut Terrace Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Chestnut Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Chestnut Terrace Apartments has accessible units.
Does Chestnut Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chestnut Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
