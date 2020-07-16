All apartments in Philadelphia
Location

329 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 329 Carson Street · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Manyunk 4 bedroom Gem with OFF street parking! - Urban meets suburban in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled on great size lot just steps away from Manayunk's Main Street with OFF STREET PARKING!! This house has something for everyone, the living room exudes charm featuring original exposed stone, rich wide plank wood floors, & wainscoting extending through the dining room. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Main floor powder room, separate laundry room, and new paint throughout the home. Kitchen leads to the private patio with 6 foot fence surrounding the yard and patio for all your entertaining needs. Second & third floors each have 2 bedrooms and full bathrooms. The large master bedroom features new lighting, custom trim with a large soaker tub all on the second floor. This home is smart phone ready- Hardwired Fios, ADT secured, & Nest thermostat. This urban oasis checks off every box, private parking, move in ready interior, charm and character at every corner, what else do you need? Make your appointment today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4609842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Carson Street have any available units?
329 Carson Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Carson Street have?
Some of 329 Carson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
329 Carson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Carson Street pet-friendly?
No, 329 Carson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 329 Carson Street offer parking?
Yes, 329 Carson Street offers parking.
Does 329 Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Carson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Carson Street have a pool?
No, 329 Carson Street does not have a pool.
Does 329 Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 329 Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Carson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
