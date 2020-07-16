329 Carson Street

Amenities

Manyunk 4 bedroom Gem with OFF street parking! - Urban meets suburban in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home nestled on great size lot just steps away from Manayunk's Main Street with OFF STREET PARKING!! This house has something for everyone, the living room exudes charm featuring original exposed stone, rich wide plank wood floors, & wainscoting extending through the dining room. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Main floor powder room, separate laundry room, and new paint throughout the home. Kitchen leads to the private patio with 6 foot fence surrounding the yard and patio for all your entertaining needs. Second & third floors each have 2 bedrooms and full bathrooms. The large master bedroom features new lighting, custom trim with a large soaker tub all on the second floor. This home is smart phone ready- Hardwired Fios, ADT secured, & Nest thermostat. This urban oasis checks off every box, private parking, move in ready interior, charm and character at every corner, what else do you need? Make your appointment today!



No Pets Allowed



