Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Gail Court

713 Rhawn St · (215) 876-0508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

713 Rhawn St, Philadelphia, PA 19111
Fox Chase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gail Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
smoke-free community
Coming Soon...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
limit: 2 cats maximum
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Gail Court have any available units?
Gail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Gail Court have?
Some of Gail Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gail Court currently offering any rent specials?
Gail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gail Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Gail Court is pet friendly.
Does Gail Court offer parking?
Yes, Gail Court offers parking.
Does Gail Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gail Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gail Court have a pool?
No, Gail Court does not have a pool.
Does Gail Court have accessible units?
No, Gail Court does not have accessible units.
Does Gail Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Gail Court does not have units with dishwashers.

