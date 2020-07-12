/
/
/
manayunk
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
578 Apartments for rent in Manayunk, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
16 Units Available
The Isle
1 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1251 sqft
The King of Prussia Mall and Center City are both only minutes from this property. Residents have access to an on-site gym, clubhouse and garage parking. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 Wendover St
230 Wendover Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
This exquisite end of group townhouse was completely renovated in 2017! Upon entry of the home is a spacious living room with wall to wall hardwood flooring, LED lighting, ceiling fan and more! Through the living room is the gorgeous kitchen with 42
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
156 Roxborough Avenue
156 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1419 sqft
$250 first month credit for any lease signed in May! Great four bedroom, one bath house right off pretzel park. This house has an open first floor, large kitchen, first floor laundry, and large back deck.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
329 Carson Street
329 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2092 sqft
Manyunk 4 bedroom Gem with OFF street parking! - Urban meets suburban in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4523 Saint Davids Street
4523 Saint Davids St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
4523 Saint Davids Street Available 08/01/20 4523 Saint David Street Philadelphia 19127 - Charming 3br/2ba home located just steps from all Manayunk has to offer! Nestled on a quiet and peaceful block, this home features updated kitchen, large
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Roxborough Ave
111 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available 08/15/20 Recently renovated from top to bottom, we have our entry into the living room, with hardwood floors wall to wall, the room is wonderfully lit with great lighting through the LED lights and the large front windows.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4348 Dexter St
4348 Dexter Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Small Pets Ok - Avail June 1st Spacious Home / Great Location - Short walk to Main St BRAND NEW KITCHEN, STAINLESS APPLIANCES BRAND NEW BATHROOM GORGEOUS NEW OAK HW FLOORING 3 LARGE BEDROOMS Extra Full Size Room - Home Office/ guest
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4312 Main Street
4312 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
510 sqft
You wont forget this unique corner one-bedroom! With oversized warehouse windows, vaulted ceilings, and exposed wood beams, this home is one-of-a-kind! The in-unit washer/dryer, central AC, and a fully-equipped kitchen with full-size dishwasher,
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
245 RIPKA STREET
245 Ripka Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1520 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a fantastic neighborhood withthree-car PARKING.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
141 KRAMS AVENUE
141 Krams Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
631 sqft
Welcome to the Parish House Manayunk! Designed and built in the High Victorian style of Gothic architecture in 1876, it has been lovingly restored by Baker Street Partners in 2020, developers known for their amazing restoration work and keen eye for
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4262 MANAYUNK AVENUE
4262 Manayunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
3120 sqft
Agents and potential renters must sanitize hands before entering, wear a mask, and booties.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4601 FLAT ROCK ROAD
4601 Flat Rock Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apex Manayunk expertly blends three brand-new buildings with four historic textile mill structures to create one of the region's most exciting luxury apartment communities.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
107 CARSON STREET
107 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/Q-aSli6cA5g Turn the corner and you're on Main Street! If you are looking for easy access to the area's great restaurants, shops and nightlife then look no further.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4304 CRESSON STREET
4304 Cresson Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
9899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer construction apartment right off of Main Street Manayunk. This 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom apartment is located right in the heart of Manayunk. Walk to everything....bars, restaurants, shops, the train, etc.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4566 RIVERSIDE WAY
4566 Riverside Way, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4000 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Luxury does not even begin to describe this absolutely stunning four story, 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4526 Baker Street - 1
4526 Baker Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$625
117 sqft
2 Rooms available in 4BR/2BA for Male or Female in ~20s, $625/month each; Free Parking. We are a two girls (23 and 26) with a 4BR, 2BA house on Baker Street, one block from Main Street and the Manayunk train station.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4662 Mansion Street
4662 Mansion Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$695
143 sqft
We have one of the best houses in Manayunk and are looking for a guy to fill the room of one of the guys who is leaving. The house is on Mansion Street between Ripka and Hermitage.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4446 Silverwood Street
4446 Silverwood Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$775
154 sqft
We are looking for a guy to fill a room at a our house at the intersection of Silverwood and Conarroe Street, one block from Main Street and the Manayunk train station (so easy commute to Temple or Center City).
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
135 Carson Street
135 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$580
100 sqft
FEMALE SHARE One Bedroom in 4BR/2BA House We are three girls (22 - 25) who are looking for one other to share a 4BR, 2BA house on Carson Street.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
135 DUPONT STREET
135 Dupont Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2520 sqft
Available July 1 just in time for the new school year, this gigantic 4 bedroom 2 full bath Manayunk house can't be beat. All four bedrooms are generously sized with ample closet space.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
197 Krams Avenue
197 Krams Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1839 sqft
A rare find in Manayunk, this recently rehabbed house is just a 5 minute walk to Main Street with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a large deck.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4455 SILVERWOOD STREET
4455 Silverwood Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
Available 8/1/2020. No pets please. 4455 Silverwood Street is located just a few blocks from Main Street and the Train Station in Manayunk.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
277 Hermitage Street
277 Hermitage Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1530 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with central AC and gas heating (radiators). Natural wood work throughout, high ceiling, great views from front porch and rear yard.
