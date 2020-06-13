Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2814 WINTON STREET
2814 Winton St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2814 Winton St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Grays Ferry
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 bathroom house with hardwood floors throughout, and a washer/dryer located at 2814 Winton in the South Philadelphia Area .No Smoking !!!No Pets!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2814 WINTON STREET have any available units?
2814 WINTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 2814 WINTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2814 WINTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 WINTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2814 WINTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 2814 WINTON STREET offer parking?
No, 2814 WINTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2814 WINTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2814 WINTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 WINTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2814 WINTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2814 WINTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2814 WINTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 WINTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 WINTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 WINTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 WINTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
