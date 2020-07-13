Amenities
Come home to Joshua House apartments in Northeast Philadelphia, PA featuring extra spacious renovated apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens including built-in microwaves, bathrooms with ceramic tiling and central air/heat. Amenities include a brand new ultra-modern fitness center and community room, intercom entryways, a park-like setting throughout the community and on-site parking. Joshua House is conveniently located close to shopping, public transportation, major highways and Pennypack Park.