Joshua House
Joshua House

2607 Welsh Rd · (215) 543-3903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114
Pennypack

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D0205 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Joshua House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cc payments
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to Joshua House apartments in Northeast Philadelphia, PA featuring extra spacious renovated apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens including built-in microwaves, bathrooms with ceramic tiling and central air/heat. Amenities include a brand new ultra-modern fitness center and community room, intercom entryways, a park-like setting throughout the community and on-site parking. Joshua House is conveniently located close to shopping, public transportation, major highways and Pennypack Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $25/month per dog
restrictions: Weight limit: 30 lbs
Cats
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Joshua House have any available units?
Joshua House has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Joshua House have?
Some of Joshua House's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Joshua House currently offering any rent specials?
Joshua House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Joshua House pet-friendly?
Yes, Joshua House is pet friendly.
Does Joshua House offer parking?
Yes, Joshua House offers parking.
Does Joshua House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Joshua House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Joshua House have a pool?
No, Joshua House does not have a pool.
Does Joshua House have accessible units?
No, Joshua House does not have accessible units.
Does Joshua House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Joshua House has units with dishwashers.
