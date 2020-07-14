All apartments in Philadelphia
222 Rittenhouse
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

222 Rittenhouse

222 W Rittenhouse Square · (201) 720-5758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One month free on a 12 month lease.
Location

222 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

Studio

Unit 1804 · Avail. now

$1,445

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$1,595

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 1604 · Avail. now

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1802 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1402 · Avail. now

$1,945

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$3,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 1101 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,365

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 222 Rittenhouse.

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
conference room
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

A historic high-rise building located on beautiful Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia’s Center City. Choose from one of 222 Rittenhouse’s luxury studios or one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses now available for lease in a variety of distinctive floor plans. The apartments have been recently renovated to include new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, fixtures, flooring and custom tile bathrooms. Many apartments enjoy views of beautiful Rittenhouse Square and the skyline of Philadelphia.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $35
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $35
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Rittenhouse have any available units?
222 Rittenhouse has 11 units available starting at $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Rittenhouse have?
Some of 222 Rittenhouse's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Rittenhouse currently offering any rent specials?
222 Rittenhouse is offering the following rent specials: One month free on a 12 month lease.
Is 222 Rittenhouse pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Rittenhouse is pet friendly.
Does 222 Rittenhouse offer parking?
No, 222 Rittenhouse does not offer parking.
Does 222 Rittenhouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Rittenhouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Rittenhouse have a pool?
No, 222 Rittenhouse does not have a pool.
Does 222 Rittenhouse have accessible units?
No, 222 Rittenhouse does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Rittenhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Rittenhouse has units with dishwashers.
