Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage business center conference room key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



A historic high-rise building located on beautiful Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia’s Center City. Choose from one of 222 Rittenhouse’s luxury studios or one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses now available for lease in a variety of distinctive floor plans. The apartments have been recently renovated to include new kitchen cabinets, countertops, appliances, fixtures, flooring and custom tile bathrooms. Many apartments enjoy views of beautiful Rittenhouse Square and the skyline of Philadelphia.