Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments key fob access package receiving smoke-free community

Situated on South Street, Textile Lofts is the premier location for your next apartment. This 29 unit gem will impress you with its sleek, modern and metropolitan appointments while retaining just the right measure of historic nuances. Step outside and you will discover the unique shops and amazing dining and nightlife of Graduate Hospital. Offering both access to and refuge from the fast pace of the city, your Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia apartment will enable you to cultivate the stylish urban lifestyle you’ve always wanted. The building is managed by Alterra Property Group, LLC.