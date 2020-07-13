All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Textile Lofts

2115 South Street · (267) 310-3852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2115 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Fitler Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,612

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Textile Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Situated on South Street, Textile Lofts is the premier location for your next apartment. This 29 unit gem will impress you with its sleek, modern and metropolitan appointments while retaining just the right measure of historic nuances. Step outside and you will discover the unique shops and amazing dining and nightlife of Graduate Hospital. Offering both access to and refuge from the fast pace of the city, your Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia apartment will enable you to cultivate the stylish urban lifestyle you’ve always wanted. The building is managed by Alterra Property Group, LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per Applicant
Deposit: $500 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit:
rent:
restrictions: 50 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Textile Lofts have any available units?
Textile Lofts has 6 units available starting at $1,612 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Textile Lofts have?
Some of Textile Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Textile Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Textile Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Textile Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Textile Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Textile Lofts offer parking?
No, Textile Lofts does not offer parking.
Does Textile Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Textile Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Textile Lofts have a pool?
No, Textile Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Textile Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Textile Lofts has accessible units.
Does Textile Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Textile Lofts has units with dishwashers.

