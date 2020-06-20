All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:31 PM

1836 S 10TH STREET

1836 South 10th Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1836 South 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
East Passyunk Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Spacious bi-level 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment just three blocks from East Passyunk Ave, one block from BOK and close proximity to larger retail stores including Target, Acme, Lowe's Ikea and MORE! Entering from the second floor, the kitchen includes white subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, breakfast bar dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, gas range, dining area and front loading washer/dryer. The first full bathroom, bedroom and living room are also on this floor. Upstairs on the third floor are two additional bedrooms and the second full bathroom. This unit also features hardwood floors, five AC units and ceiling fans throughout. *Cats permitted with owner approval*$350 refundable pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 S 10TH STREET have any available units?
1836 S 10TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 S 10TH STREET have?
Some of 1836 S 10TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 S 10TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1836 S 10TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 S 10TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 S 10TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1836 S 10TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1836 S 10TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1836 S 10TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1836 S 10TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 S 10TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1836 S 10TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1836 S 10TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1836 S 10TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 S 10TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 S 10TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
