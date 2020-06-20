1836 S 10TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Spacious bi-level 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment just three blocks from East Passyunk Ave, one block from BOK and close proximity to larger retail stores including Target, Acme, Lowe's Ikea and MORE! Entering from the second floor, the kitchen includes white subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, breakfast bar dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, gas range, dining area and front loading washer/dryer. The first full bathroom, bedroom and living room are also on this floor. Upstairs on the third floor are two additional bedrooms and the second full bathroom. This unit also features hardwood floors, five AC units and ceiling fans throughout. *Cats permitted with owner approval*$350 refundable pet deposit