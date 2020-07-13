Society Hill Building

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments internet access key fob access online portal

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



A midrise located in the heart of Jewelers Row and a block from Washington Square Park. Property features central air, dishwasher and microwave in-unit, laundry on each floor and pet friendly. Brand new windows in all apartments. Utilities are additional.