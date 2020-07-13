All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Society Hill Building

116 S 7th St · (215) 995-2763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,560

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$1,585

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,120

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Society Hill Building.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

A midrise located in the heart of Jewelers Row and a block from Washington Square Park. Property features central air, dishwasher and microwave in-unit, laundry on each floor and pet friendly. Brand new windows in all apartments. Utilities are additional.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage or Lot: $200/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Society Hill Building have any available units?
Society Hill Building has 4 units available starting at $1,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Society Hill Building have?
Some of Society Hill Building's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Society Hill Building currently offering any rent specials?
Society Hill Building is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Society Hill Building pet-friendly?
Yes, Society Hill Building is pet friendly.
Does Society Hill Building offer parking?
Yes, Society Hill Building offers parking.
Does Society Hill Building have units with washers and dryers?
No, Society Hill Building does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Society Hill Building have a pool?
No, Society Hill Building does not have a pool.
Does Society Hill Building have accessible units?
No, Society Hill Building does not have accessible units.
Does Society Hill Building have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Society Hill Building has units with dishwashers.
