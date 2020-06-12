Rent Calculator
164 North 61st Street
164 North 61st Street
164 North 61st Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
164 North 61st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Haddington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Recently refreshed large 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom (One Bedroom & Bath on 1st Floor). Hardwoods throughout. Full basement for storage or gaming. Convenient to public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 164 North 61st Street have any available units?
164 North 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 164 North 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
164 North 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 North 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 164 North 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 164 North 61st Street offer parking?
No, 164 North 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 164 North 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 North 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 North 61st Street have a pool?
No, 164 North 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 164 North 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 164 North 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 164 North 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 North 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 North 61st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 North 61st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
