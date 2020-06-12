All apartments in Philadelphia
164 North 61st Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

164 North 61st Street

164 North 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

164 North 61st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Haddington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Recently refreshed large 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom (One Bedroom & Bath on 1st Floor). Hardwoods throughout. Full basement for storage or gaming. Convenient to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 North 61st Street have any available units?
164 North 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 164 North 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
164 North 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 North 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 164 North 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 164 North 61st Street offer parking?
No, 164 North 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 164 North 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 North 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 North 61st Street have a pool?
No, 164 North 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 164 North 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 164 North 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 164 North 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 North 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 North 61st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 North 61st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
