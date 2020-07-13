Hampton Gardens Apartments.

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to one months rent
Move-in Fees: First months, annual occupancy fee $55
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No more than 35lbs, no wild cats
Storage Details: Storage lockers are provided to residents for free----must supply own lock