Hampton Gardens Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Hampton Gardens Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
13451 Philmont Ave · (215) 337-2761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13451 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116
Somerton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-08 · Avail. Sep 7

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
new construction
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
e-payments
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Our revitalized community features modern apartments in a superb location and with great prices. Commuting to work is easy. Hampton Gardens is one block from the Somerton Train Station. We are only minutes away from towns like Somerton, Fox Chase, and Mayfair. To check out the other Philadelphia neighborhoods, look below at &ldquo;Nearby Neighborhoods.&rdquo; Make yourself at home and meet new friends and neighbors when you move to Hampton Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 per applicant
Deposit: Equal to one months rent
Move-in Fees: First months, annual occupancy fee $55
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No more than 35lbs, no wild cats
Storage Details: Storage lockers are provided to residents for free----must supply own lock

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hampton Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Hampton Gardens Apartments has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampton Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Hampton Gardens Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Gardens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Hampton Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hampton Gardens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Gardens Apartments have a pool?
No, Hampton Gardens Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hampton Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hampton Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hampton Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.

