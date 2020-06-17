All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE

1428 West Susquehanna Avenue · (215) 607-6007
Location

1428 West Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Avenue of the Arts North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
Templetown two-bedroom apartment for rent featuring a breakfast bar, garbage disposal, gas stove, central air/heat and nearby laundry at 2100 Carlisle Street. These two bedrooms can also be used in offices or live/workspace or artists~ studios. The common area includes a living room and a kitchen. 1428 West Susquehanna is right on Susquehanna Ave, above Tree House Books and next to Neighborhood Bike Works. This property is less than 1 block from SEPTA~s Broad Street Line, Temple University~s campus, Yummy Pho, Burger Tank, Temple Rainbow, and Broad Deli. Water is included in the rent. Lease start available 8/1/20. Credit score minimum of 650 and proof of income at least 2x the monthly rent. If the credit score is lower, we will consider an additional security deposit. Full-time students must have co-signers. Tenants pay gas and electricity. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have any available units?
1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
