1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE

Templetown two-bedroom apartment for rent featuring a breakfast bar, garbage disposal, gas stove, central air/heat and nearby laundry at 2100 Carlisle Street. These two bedrooms can also be used in offices or live/workspace or artists~ studios. The common area includes a living room and a kitchen. 1428 West Susquehanna is right on Susquehanna Ave, above Tree House Books and next to Neighborhood Bike Works. This property is less than 1 block from SEPTA~s Broad Street Line, Temple University~s campus, Yummy Pho, Burger Tank, Temple Rainbow, and Broad Deli. Water is included in the rent. Lease start available 8/1/20. Credit score minimum of 650 and proof of income at least 2x the monthly rent. If the credit score is lower, we will consider an additional security deposit. Full-time students must have co-signers. Tenants pay gas and electricity. No pets, please.