Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:17 AM

767 South Front Street

767 South Front Street · (215) 398-1580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

767 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 767 South Front Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
online portal
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
767 South Front is a beautifully renovated historic rowhouse conveniently located near Philadelphia's most popular historic landmarks, including Penn's Landing, Independence Hall, Elfreth's Alley, the Betsy Ross House, and many more. Availability is limited.\n\nThe Washington Square neighborhood surrounds Washington Square Park, which served many purposes in the 1800s and was reconstructed in the mid-20th century to better reflect William Penns vision. Shops, museums, and celebrated restaurants fill the blocks of Washington Square, providing a vibrant social life for its residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 South Front Street have any available units?
767 South Front Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 767 South Front Street have?
Some of 767 South Front Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 South Front Street currently offering any rent specials?
767 South Front Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 South Front Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 South Front Street is pet friendly.
Does 767 South Front Street offer parking?
No, 767 South Front Street does not offer parking.
Does 767 South Front Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 South Front Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 South Front Street have a pool?
No, 767 South Front Street does not have a pool.
Does 767 South Front Street have accessible units?
No, 767 South Front Street does not have accessible units.
Does 767 South Front Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 South Front Street does not have units with dishwashers.
