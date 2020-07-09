767 South Front Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

767 South Front is a beautifully renovated historic rowhouse conveniently located near Philadelphia's most popular historic landmarks, including Penn's Landing, Independence Hall, Elfreth's Alley, the Betsy Ross House, and many more. Availability is limited.



The Washington Square neighborhood surrounds Washington Square Park, which served many purposes in the 1800s and was reconstructed in the mid-20th century to better reflect William Penns vision. Shops, museums, and celebrated restaurants fill the blocks of Washington Square, providing a vibrant social life for its residents.