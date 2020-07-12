/
avenue of the arts north
430 Apartments for rent in Avenue of the Arts North, Philadelphia, PA
48 Units Available
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,348
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
17 Units Available
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
24 Units Available
Packard Motor Car Building
317 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1135 sqft
Formerly a showroom and auto assembly plant, this renovated building offers oversized windows, wood flooring, granite countertops and custom cabinets. Walk to the Pennsylvania Convention Center and Hahnemann Hospital.
8 Units Available
600 on Broad
1440 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
902 sqft
Wall-to-wall windows, oak flooring and top-of-the-line interiors in a new building located in The Avenue of the Arts district. Easy access to public transportation and minutes from the University of the Arts and Temple University.
13 Units Available
The Stable Lofts
631 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1160 sqft
With views of the glass and steel that define a modern city and the subway shuttling commuters directly underfoot, The Stable Lofts is luxury urban living at its best.
1 Unit Available
902 N CARLISLE ST
902 North Carlisle Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1584 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Located in the Francisville neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Fairmount Avenue Bars and Restaurants, Phila Museums, Kelly Drive running and biking trail, and more! Rare availability for
1 Unit Available
2118 North Carlisle Street
2118 North Carlisle Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
1845 sqft
2118 North Carlisle Street Available 08/05/20 2118 N Carlisle St Philadelphia PA 19121 - $250 Welcome Gift Card offered to new tenants who sign by June 30/2020! Walk to campus, the Broad Street line and restaurants/shops.
1 Unit Available
1309 Mount Vernon
1309 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Coming Soon! 3 Bed, 1 Bath house on a quiet block in Spring Arts - Great House in Spring Arts Ready for November rental. 3 Bed, 1 Bath. Finished basement. Hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C. Granite kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2124 North Carlisle Street
2124 North Carlisle Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1845 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2124 North Carlisle Street Available 08/05/20 2124 N Carlisle St Philadelphia PA 19121 - Perfect Location steps from Temple University! Very spacious! Walk to campus, the Broad Street line and restaurants/shops.
1 Unit Available
2310 N Carlisle St
2310 North Carlisle Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
2310 N. Carlisle St.
1 Unit Available
1422 W GIRARD AVENUE
1422 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Are you looking for a big 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment that was recently updated? This unit is available and features tall ceilings, amazing view of the Philadelphia Skyline, bi-level apt, huge living space, 3 bedrooms with nice closet space, updated
1 Unit Available
1418 W Rush St
1418 West Rush Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1302 sqft
Our entry takes you into the remodeled foyer/vestibule, a grand entrance places you into the large and open living room. With the original hardwood floors redone wall to wall come get swept away in this gorgeous house.
1 Unit Available
2313 N CARLISLE STREET
2313 North Carlisle Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom - 2 Bath home blocks from Temple University and Broad Street Subway. Full Updated with new flooring, kitchen & baths. Washer/Dryer, unfinished basement perfect for storage, rear yard. Bedrooms are all good sizes.
1 Unit Available
1428 W SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE
1428 West Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
Templetown two-bedroom apartment for rent featuring a breakfast bar, garbage disposal, gas stove, central air/heat and nearby laundry at 2100 Carlisle Street. These two bedrooms can also be used in offices or live/workspace or artists~ studios.
1 Unit Available
2241 N BROAD STREET
2241 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
3579 sqft
Only unit 101 is Available from 8-1-2019, 1 bedroom apartment, monthly rent is $900, Landlord pays for all utilities and WiFi; 48 house notice required.
1 Unit Available
2024 N CARLISLE STREET
2024 North Carlisle Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2156 sqft
This beautifully maintained 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom bi-level is ideal for students! Located blocks from Temple University main campus.
1 Unit Available
1254 North Burns Street
1254 North Burns Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous 2bd/2.5ba Home with Backyard and Roofdeck Available NOW! - Available now, at 1254 N. Burns St.
Results within 1 mile of Avenue of the Arts North
9 Units Available
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,834
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
40 Units Available
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
93 Units Available
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
5 Units Available
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1035 sqft
Fully restored historic building blocks from City Hall in downtown Philadelphia. Custom kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The pet-friendly, Art Deco building features a doorman and elevator, bike storage, and a 24-hr gym.
23 Units Available
The Arch
100 N 17th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
822 sqft
Rich in history and imagination The Arch Luxury Apartments embodies Philadelphias architectural splendor.
12 Units Available
2040 Market Apartments
2040 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,715
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
900 sqft
2040 Market Apartments in Philadelphia, PA offer urban living without sacrificing space or amenities. Each unit features a patio or balcony, and all units have a washer and dryer.
88 Units Available
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
